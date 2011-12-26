Billig-Smartphone Huawei Ideos X3 jetzt auch bei Fonic

Nachdem das Android Handy Huawei Ideos X3 jüngst exklusiv in den Schütten bei Lidl lag, gibt es das Billig-Smartphone nun auch bei Fonic. Das mit dem Betriebssystem Android 2.3 ausgestattete Smartphone wird nun nämlich auch bei dem Mobilfunk-Discounter angeboten. Inklusive einer Gratis-SIM-Karte für das O2-Netz kostet das Huawei Ideos X3 bei Fonic knapp 100 Euro (99,95€). Mit der beigefügten Karte gibt es für den ersten Monat 25 Freiminuten, zudem ist das Surfen im Internet gratis dabei. Nach dem ersten Monat kosten SMS und die Gesprächsminute neun Cent, während es die optionale Datenflat für das Huawei Ideos X3 bei Fonic knapp zehn Euro monatlich kostet. Da es das Android-Smartphone ohne SIM-Lock gibt, kann jedoch auch jede andere SIM-Karte benutzt werden.
Das Huawei Ideos X3 kommt mit einem 3,2 Zoll großen Touchscreen daher. Zudem sind auch GPS, eine 3,2-Megapixel-Kamera, ein Media-Player und Android in der Version 2.3 Gingerbread mit von der Partie. Über das Betriebssystem hat Huawei seine eigene Benutzeroberfläche aHome gelegt. Als Prozessor ist beim Huawei Ideos X3 ein 600-MHz-Chip integriert. Ins Internet gelangt der User mit dem Android-Smartphone über HSPA oder WLAN. Als Speicher stehen per microSD-Karte bis zu 32 GB zur Verfügung. Darüber hinaus befindet sich auf dem Huawei Ideos X3 noch die vorinstallierte Google Maps Navigation, damit der User jederzeit ans gewünschte Ziel findet.
24 Kommentare
Niklas H.
Ihr solltet euch ein wenig von dem Begriff “Billig” distanzieren. Zum einen bedeutet billig, dass die Qualität schlecht ist und ich denke nicht, dass ihr das aussagen wollt.
Stattdessen verwendet lieber preiswert, weil die Kalkulation dieses Smartphone sehr niedrig gehalten wurde, um den Popularitätsfaktor weiter zu fördern. Ansonsten ein ordentlicher Artikel. Weiter so!
Dez 26th, 2011
Hinterlasse einen Kommentar!